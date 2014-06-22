WallArt is a European Design Company with a sales office in Hong Kong and a professional production facility in China. We supply the highest quality products at the most competitive prices with an excellent service. Contact us now and start business today! At this moment WallArt is expanding their sales network and currently we are looking for new (exclusive) distributors, sales agents, wholesale and retail companies within Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, South America and Africa.

WallArt brings your walls to life with her modern and eco friendly 3d wall panels made out of the fibrous residu of sugarcane. This fibres of crushed sugarcane stalks, remaining after raw sugar is extracted from the juice of the sugarecane by shredding it, is now the raw material, called bagasse, that forms the base of this easily installed eco friendly product. The raw material used for our 3d wall panels is 100% recycled, compostable and is therefore 100% biodegradable.

In 2010 in the United States chosen by interior designers as one of the best and most innovative eco friendly homedecor product of the year. The 3d wall panels from WallArt are all made out of renewable sources which are biodegradable and therefore contribute to sustainability. Our 3d wall panels are designed in a way that when you put them together they form a pattern. After installing them they can be painted in every colour which fits to the interior of your home.

WallArt introduced their 3d wall panels in Europe in early 2010. They have been the first entering the market with this eco friendly home decor and interior product. At this moment there are 24 different models available. At WallArt we have a saying that the 3d wall panels give an extra dimension to your walls and they will fit in almost every room of the house. From the living room to the bedroom: Bring your walls to life!