Frost Architects Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Artists House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Artists House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Artists House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Artists House
    Arthur Road, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Arthur Road, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Arthur Road, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern houses
    +3
    Arthur Road
    Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
    +3
    Princes Way
    Nasmyth Street, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Classic style kitchen
    Nasmyth Street, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Classic style kitchen
    Nasmyth Street, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Rustic style houses
    +2
    Nasmyth Street
    Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist style garden
    Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist study/office
    Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist study/office
    +2
    Hare Lane
    Surrey House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Surrey House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Surrey House, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern dining room
    +3
    Surrey House
    Established in 2010, Frost Architects is a growing company with a diverse range of clients. We provide high quality design and an excellent service with close attention paid to client requirements. We have a passion for innovation and appreciate design on both a theoretical and a cultural basis. This understanding, together with detailed technical knowledge and sound commercial awareness, enables us to deliver projects from inception through to completion.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Thomas House, 84 Eccleston Square, Pimlico
    SW1V 1PX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071838345 www.frostarchitects.com
