Andre Upholstery
Textiles & Upholstery in London Wimbledon
    Some of my work , Andre Upholstery Andre Upholstery
    Some of my work

    Hi to all 

    We are probably the best furniture makers in London area. Specialise in antique furniture. 

    We can bring to life any pieces of furniture  in very quick  and cost effective way. 

    With us your furniture are  in safe and experts hands. 

    Fill free to come in and see all here as it happening.

    Andrzej Kalicki 

    Andre 

    Services
    Specialist in antique furniture / French polish Re-upholstery / Cushions replacement / Loose covers / New furniture made to order /
    Service areas
    Greater London Area and London Wimbledon
    Company awards
    We do work with ITV
    Address
    Safestore Unit 5154-5143 67 Gap Road
    SW19 8JA London Wimbledon
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035387575 www.andreupholstery.co.uk
