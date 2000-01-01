Your browser is out-of-date.

Space Atelier Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Reviews (19)
    SPACE ATELIER is a diverse, creative practice that specializes in designing interior environments.

    “The key to our creative process is to provide something new and inspiring that captures and surprises the senses. It is our philosophy to produce unique individual holistic design results that are reflective of the client and/or the brand.”   With considerable experiences delivering projects within residential, retail and corporate SPACE ATELIER was formed to equate itself to the customization of interior design to suit each individual project.   At SPACE ATELIER we believes all facets of design are essential in delivering a successful project; our studio has collaborated with like-minded Designers, Architects & skilled work men to achieve outstanding results.   Our approach aims to create design spaces that are not only of sophisticated form, but are refined in detail and concerned with bringing the qualities of the client personality and individual brand into the design and project. We approaches each project individually and constantly seeks new and innovative ways to approach and solve design needs.  We also take advantage of opportunities that are unique to each project.

    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    6 harper road Leong huat building #05-07
    369674 Singapore
    Singapore
    +62-960155 www.spaceatelier.com.sg

    Reviews

    Chua Yong Quan
    We worked with Leon to renovate our home during the COVID pandemic. Despite the interruptions to the workflow caused by the COVID restrictions and the stoppages of work, Leon was able to ensure that there was minimal delay to our renovation. Throughout the process, Leon was a trusted advisor and patiently accompanied us to various showrooms for the selection of materials and fittings. Leon was also able to translate our ideas into actual designs and accommodated our various requests, including changes in design during the renovation. As we were able to trust Leon, we barely had to visit the actual site during the renovation process. We are delighted with the end product and the workmanship and would recommend Leon to anyone who is considering their own renovation.
    5 months ago
    QX L
    Had a really bad experience engaging them to work on the design of my new home. Me and my spouse paid 3 visits to their office to meet ID in person so he can understand our preferences and specific needs better, during the visits we have shown multiple pictures to help ID understand the theme we want and some of the specific details have been mentioned multiple times. All the discussions went on well and we also got some professional advice in terms of how to organize our space. So we confirmed the theme, placed 3000SGD deposit and proceeded to 3D drawing. However the drawings turned out to be a mix and match or recycled from another project, neither the theme match nor the details were fully captured. Overall we want modern minimalist with bright and neat setup. Turns out it was not quite matching what we expect, most importantly several detail items were missing or wrong, such as TV console is not floating, vinyl flooring looks dark and not smooth, not in preferred layout that we mentioned many times. Cabinets design not consistent with developer built in ones, book shelves not per the design we asked for, wrong direction of bedroom beds. With the poor quality of drawings we started to worry about later on reno work. Yet we still gave a try and asked designer to revise which he did, by revising some items like TV console, book shelf and flooring layout and nth else changed. So we decided to cancel at early stage and told ID that would like to settle with 1000SGD as minimal admin and design fee requirement per contract and have another 2000SGD deposit refund to us. ID did not oppose to this and said he will have admin to proceed with payment. Then it was CNY and 1 month later we still did not hear any update. Until we ask again we were told by ID that their company can only refund 1500SGD. Even after showing the boss (who claim to be the man in charge for the whole company) whatsapp chat history in which ID said he will proceed payment after we asked for 2000SGD refund the so called boss still insisted they need to charge the design fee for the drawings, and they did what they can to meet our requirements and they did not make any money, totally ignoring the fact that ID agreed upon what we asked for or even denying that. No credibility at all! Only learning for me is meeting Space Atelier you probably need to bring a lawyer or record what they said or promised to you. They keep emphasizing they did not make money while as customers we need to pay 1500SGD and wasted 4M and on some poor value drawings that never fit us. Their poor service and poor commitment to customers significantly damaged our rights as customers. Maybe nowadays becoz of resource shortage they have enough projects to handle, thus never put effort in listening to customers and note down what customers ask for, with this kind of attitude even 3 f2f discussions during COVID did not help much. I'm sure there are a lot of good designers who work for Space Atelier, unfortunately just thr my experience with this designer and his big boss I will not work with them further and will never recommend to my friends and neighbours. We are glad that we did not proceed further, despite that we need to bear the cost and loss in time. Guess we are still lucky to drop at early stage compared to several folks in earlier reviews that half way things did not work out due to poor quality, poor project management, poor response etc.
    3 months ago
    Nana Yang
    Throughout the entire design stage, he was patient in advising and letting us see through almost all available materials he had as we were rather indecisive and spoilt for choices and we were always afraid on missing out on choosing a better one. Never once did he exude any impatience even though the choosing of materials had wreck up the schedule and was dragged longer than expected. Thackeray was able to plan and workaround the schedule well with his contractors to ensure everything ran smoothly. Even as Covid sets in, he was able to maintain the price and still manage the schedule well within our budget and timeline. His attention to details and experience allowed us to avoid many impractical renovation pitfalls and most importantly, he gave many ideas for achieving the same look with cheaper alternatives without compromises on the quality. Many design and materials that we wanted was not easily found in Singapore, Thackeray came up with ideas and sourced many places to match what we want. From cabinet design to dry laying of 1.8m tiles, every part of the house is painstakingly arranged and monitored closely by him to ensure every print on the tiles and laminate matches to his expectation. He is someone that will go the extra mile even at his own expenses to ensure that we get the best for what we are paying. Overall, we are very happy with his professionalism, passion for design and workmanship. His project references says it all. 100% highly recommended!
    5 months ago
