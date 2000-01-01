SPACE ATELIER is a diverse, creative practice that specializes in designing interior environments.

“The key to our creative process is to provide something new and inspiring that captures and surprises the senses. It is our philosophy to produce unique individual holistic design results that are reflective of the client and/or the brand.” With considerable experiences delivering projects within residential, retail and corporate SPACE ATELIER was formed to equate itself to the customization of interior design to suit each individual project. At SPACE ATELIER we believes all facets of design are essential in delivering a successful project; our studio has collaborated with like-minded Designers, Architects & skilled work men to achieve outstanding results. Our approach aims to create design spaces that are not only of sophisticated form, but are refined in detail and concerned with bringing the qualities of the client personality and individual brand into the design and project. We approaches each project individually and constantly seeks new and innovative ways to approach and solve design needs. We also take advantage of opportunities that are unique to each project.