Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens.
Kitchen Planners in Macclesfield.
    Sculptural Organic Handmade Bespoke kitchen Furniture
    Manor house sculptural kitchen

    Alternative bespoke kitchen and furniture design. Highly personal one off designs, made entirely by hand without the use of machines.Carved wood design bespoke kitchens are based in the Cheshire village of Kettleshulme. Clients from all over the UK and worldwide are attracted to carved wood design, because of the highly original bespoke designs that are made in a very individual way, unlike anything else on the market. As market leaders in alternative bespoke design, the work of Carved wood design appears in some of the most beautiful houses worldwide.

    Services
    Handmade bespoke kitchen and furniture design.
    Service areas
    • The UK and worldwide.
    • Macclesfield.
    Address
    Nether Carr Farm, Neighbourway, Kettleshulme, Cheshire.
    SK23 7RG Macclesfield.
    United Kingdom
    +44-1663719895 www.carvedwood.co.uk

    Reviews

    Tim Bellwood
    Gareth designed and hand built our kitchen recently. The result is phenomenal. Gareth's energy, enthusiasm, passion and vision set him apart from the rest, he is truly unique at what he does. Our kitchen is work of art, deigned for practical living, but looks sensational and blends seamlessly into ur property, - like it was always meant to be there. Not only is his his artistic talents and craftsmanship of the highest standard, but also his customer service, which is 1st class. Gareth took us on a journey and worked in true partnership with our family and far exceeded our expectations. I would go further than recommending Gareth and say, you should only use Gareth if you are looking for a bespoke, high quality kitchen or piece of art. Thanks Gareth for your vision, hard work excellent customer service and after care. We are a very happy customer. Tim Bellwood Dove Cottage
    7 months ago
    J Tracey
    Chose Carved Wood Designs after being disappointed with the quality and bland designs from Smallbone, Clive Christian and Mark Wilkinson. The result is spectacular and we could not be happier. If you want a timeless, forever kitchen made of the best possible materials I highly recommend them.
    over 6 years ago
    Victoria Whittell
    Having spent many months searching online for our dream handmade kitchen, we became disillusioned with the same old conventional designs. However, persistence pays and whilst searching on google images we discovered Carved Wood Design. Apart from the wonderful designs we were intrigued by the limitless design options and Gareth’s attitude of giving us exactly what we wanted to suit our architecturally difficult house, rather than leading us to a more conventional design. Throughout the entire project Gareth relayed photos showing the design process and the various stages of progress, making the experience both enjoyable and stress free. The final result is aesthetically breathtaking, yet works beautifully on a practical level and the build quality is exceptional. I feel expectations are rarely met in a profit obsessed world, and I can’t think of a single item I’ve purchased in the past that came close to my expectations. Fortunately, Carved Wood Design buck the trend, and I can honestly say I couldn’t be more satisfied, and for the first time my expectations have not only been realised but exceeded. Thank you!
    over 3 years ago
