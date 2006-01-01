My aesthetic is informed by raw, organic textures combined with clean lines for a look that is natural and contemporary. However, I also love combining classic and industrial undertones. I work with reclaimed materials such as antique woods from old houses, boats, and railway sleepers, and recycled steel. I love juxtaposing these raw textures with more polished materials such as petrified wood, stainless steel, and natural stone. Raw silk from Thailand and Cambodia, as well as Belgian linen and hemp are some of my favourite fabrics to work with.

I was born in South Africa and grew up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, the UK, and Ireland before living in the Cayman Islands, where I started my design career. I founded Newton Concepts in 2006 in Hong Kong, where I have completed over forty apartments. I now live in Bali where I am further developing my furniture and accessories range. My global upbringing has influenced my design aesthetic, and I enjoy working with artisans and suppliers from around the world. I am happy to travel internationally for design projects

I am equally comfortable designing for an investment property with little or not input form the client, or interpreting and tailoring a client's dream home with them, down to each fixture and furnishing.