Company Overview

Honeywerkz design is a design firm that practice on the creativity about interior space design. We believe in what we do and anchor ourselves with an idea “good design talent is meant to serve”. We also believe in a collaborative relationship with our client understanding their needs and engaging ourselves in good design. Honeywerkz believe that every individual space has a voice to utter.

we engage ourselves with hundreds of hours on the design process, understanding the environment, interior space, client brief & requirement and the creative planning process for a sole reason we demand good interior design to happen.

Like an object artist disguise as an interior designer, we straddle between objects, people and space residing within.