Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Honeywerkz
Designers in Singapore
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Semi Detached House, Ponderosa Green, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Minimalist bedroom
    Semi Detached House, Ponderosa Green, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Minimalist bedroom
    Semi Detached House, Ponderosa Green, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Minimalist bedroom
    Semi Detached House, Ponderosa Green
    House at Sentosa Cove, Proposal., Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Modern style bedroom
    House at Sentosa Cove, Proposal.
    Semi Detached House at Redang Villa., Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Semi Detached House at Redang Villa.
    Semi Detached House, Luxus Hill, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Modern rooms
    Semi Detached House, Luxus Hill, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Modern study/office
    Semi Detached House, Luxus Hill
    Apartment at Punggol Field, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Minimalist bedroom
    Apartment at Punggol Field, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Minimalist living room
    Apartment at Punggol Field, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Minimalist living room
    Apartment at Punggol Field
    Condominium at Caspian, Honeywerkz Honeywerkz Classic style bedroom
    Condominium at Caspian

    Company Overview

    Honeywerkz design is a design firm that practice on the creativity about interior space design. We believe in what we do and anchor ourselves with an idea “good design talent is meant to serve”. We also believe in a collaborative relationship with our client understanding their needs and engaging ourselves in good design. Honeywerkz believe that every individual space has a voice to utter.

    we engage ourselves with hundreds of hours on the design process, understanding the environment, interior space, client brief & requirement and the creative planning process for a sole reason we demand good interior design to happen.

    Like an object artist disguise as an interior designer, we straddle between objects, people and space residing within.

    Services
    • Interior Design Consultation
    • landscaping
    • 3d design.
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    - Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-98499477 www.honeywerkzstudio.com
      Add SEO element