graham ford architects
Architects in London
Reviews (4)
    Compass Court Apartment Fitout, Tower Bridge
    Compass Court Apartment Fitout, Tower Bridge, graham ford architects graham ford architects Modern living room
    Compass Court Apartment Fitout, Tower Bridge, graham ford architects graham ford architects Modern dining room
    Compass Court Apartment Fitout, Tower Bridge

    Architecture practice based in West London passionate about design. We are specialists in refurbishment of existing buildings for housing and offices, listed buildings, additions and extensions to houses, new houses and multiple occupancy housing. We are experts at negotiation with local authorities and gaining planning permission for all types and sizes of projects. We understand and enjoy construction and pride ourselves on producing both innovative design with high quality detailing producing higher quality buildings and reducing risk during construction. 

    Services
    • Design
    • Project Management
    • planning permission
    • building control
    • construction drawings
    • listed building consent
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • The Roundhouse (Project Architect for John McAslan and Partners) RIBA and Europa Nostra award
    • The Jodrell Laboratory Kew Gardens (Project Architect for Wilkinson Eyre Architects) RIBA award
    • Silverscreen Productions Auckland New Zealand  (Project Architect for Herriot and Melhuish Architects)
    Address
    11 glenthorne road
    W6 olh London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087482024 www.grahamfordarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Ross Nutchey
    ‘We employed Graham Ford Architects to provide construction stage technical design assistance on a large residential development in West London. Graham and his team brought significant value to the project and their detailed knowledge of construction detailing and the building regulations helped us to overcome some significant challenges. I look forward to working with Graham and the GFA team in the near future’. Ross Nutchey Design Manager Galliford Try
    almost 3 years ago
    Craig Dennis
    We worked with Graham and his team on a basement conversion and extension. Graham was directly involved post the planning permission stage but his approach, friendliness and efficiency where excellent. He helped us negotiate all of the build stages and his engagement and project management of the main contractor were incredibly helpful. His engagement with the Party Wall Surveyors and other contractors helped make the whole process very smooth. I would not hesitate to recommend Graham and his team to others and look forward to working with him again in the future.
    almost 5 years ago
    Reza Najafi
    I am a property developer and have used Graham's services on a number of occasions. These have included planning applications, listed building applications and various architectural drawings. In a more recent project which was to fully renovate and reconfigure a residential property including making a very large basement, in addition to the above we put his team on a retainer for regular site visits and assistance, communication with local authorities, coordination with suppliers and subcontractors and recommendation on suitable materials where required. I find Graham to be very knowledgeable and just as importantly reliable. In my trade it is crucial that people I work with deliver on time and accept responsibility for their work. Graham’s fees are also reasonable which is a bonus!
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
