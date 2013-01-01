At Elliot James, we bring the finest elements of British interior design to Singapore; combining the unique heritage of England with the fashions and trends of London, set against the clean lines of this cutting edge city creating a truly bespoke interior solution that will harmoniously merge with one’s personality and tastes.

Transforming interiors for residential, hospitality and commercial clientele, Elliot James are able to adapt for each brief with no one style but a subtle Elliot James signature. The interior should reflect the client and brief, not the designer. Working on projects in the UK and Asia, Elliot James provide a broad spectrum of services from full turn key project management, to single room renovations, product sourcing and home styling. Philosophy To merge the classic with the contemporary. To design a home that is an extension of your personality and who you are, whilst improving your quality of life. Services Scale plans and elevations Furniture layouts Schematic lighting plans Full soft furnishing service Sample boards and visuals Sourcing art and antiques Joinery design Project-co-ordination Turnkey service Styling through to completion