elliot James Pte Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London / Singapore
    Riverside Penthouse
    Riverside Penthouse, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Riverside Penthouse, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Modern style bedroom
    +2
    Riverside Penthouse
    Modern apartment
    Modern apartment, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Modern living room
    Modern apartment, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Modern living room
    +10
    Modern apartment
    Hedge fund office
    Hedge fund office, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Eclectic style study/office
    Hedge fund office, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Eclectic style study/office
    +5
    Hedge fund office
    Asian Shop house
    Asian Shop house, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Eclectic style living room
    Asian Shop house, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Eclectic style living room
    +4
    Asian Shop house
    Singapore Grand Prix
    Singapore Grand Prix, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Singapore Grand Prix, elliot James Pte Ltd elliot James Pte Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    +8
    Singapore Grand Prix

    At Elliot James, we bring the finest elements of British interior design to Singapore; combining the unique heritage of England with the fashions and trends of London, set against the clean lines of this cutting edge city creating a truly bespoke interior solution that will harmoniously merge with one’s personality and tastes.

    Transforming interiors for residential, hospitality and commercial clientele, Elliot James are able to adapt for each brief with no one style but a subtle Elliot James signature. The interior should reflect the client and brief, not the designer. Working on projects in the UK and Asia, Elliot James provide a broad spectrum of services from full turn key project management, to single room renovations, product sourcing and home styling. Philosophy To merge the classic with the contemporary. To design a home that is an extension of your personality and who you are, whilst improving your quality of life. Services Scale plans and elevations Furniture layouts Schematic lighting plans Full soft furnishing service Sample boards and visuals Sourcing art and antiques Joinery design Project-co-ordination Turnkey service Styling through to completion

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Project Management
    • product sourcing
    • consulting
    Service areas
    • Central London.
    • Singapore
    • Aisa
    • & all across the UK
    • London / Singapore
    Address
    38 Trevose Crescent,03-11 The Glyndebourne
    297722 London / Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-84998885 www.elliotjames.com
