I am a photographer that specialises in architecture and landscapes - primarily the former. I work a lot in black and white as well as investigating new ways seeing architecture - such as my Deconstructions range where the components of iconic landmarks are rearranged digitally. I am based in North Shields, near Newcastle, and my artistic portfolio focuses primarily on the North East of England
- Company awards
- Associate of BIPP
- Address
-
44 Cleveland Road
NE29 0NW North Shields
United Kingdom
+44-1916597907 www.northeastexposure.co.uk