Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
North East Exposure
Photographers in North Shields
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Deconstructions, North East Exposure North East Exposure ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Deconstructions, North East Exposure North East Exposure ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Deconstructions, North East Exposure North East Exposure ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +6
    Deconstructions

    I am a photographer that specialises in architecture and landscapes - primarily the former. I work a lot in black and white as well as investigating new ways seeing architecture - such as my Deconstructions range where the components of iconic landmarks are rearranged digitally. I am based in North Shields, near Newcastle, and my artistic portfolio focuses primarily on the North East of England

    Company awards
    Associate of BIPP
    Address
    44 Cleveland Road
    NE29 0NW North Shields
    United Kingdom
    +44-1916597907 www.northeastexposure.co.uk
      Add SEO element