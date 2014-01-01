Your browser is out-of-date.

Collins Bespoke Limited
Kitchen Planners in Bethersden, Ashford
Reviews (6)
    September Cottage - Collins Bespoke Architectural Kitchen
    September Cottage - Collins Bespoke Architectural Kitchen
    Glanton - Collins Bespoke Architectural Kitchen

    Collins Bespoke specialises in beautiful, hand-made and bespoke kitchens, cabinetry and joinery. 

    Our kitchens range from hand-painted, traditional Shaker-style kitchens to contemporary, bespoke Architectural designs. We pride ourselves in creating stunning cabinetry for all homes.

    All our kitchens and designs are produced and crafted in our showroom, studio and workshop in Bethersden, near Ashford, Kent. And, are designed, made and fitted by our skilled team of cabinet makers and joiners.

    Services
    • Kitchen designing
    • kitchen planning
    • cabinet-making
    • joinery.
    Service areas
    • Kent
    • ASHFORD
    • Sussex
    • Surrey
    • London and the South East
    • Bethersden
    • Ashford
    Company awards
    • Marion John Kitchen Design Award 2014
    • KEiBA short-listed nominees 2017
    Address
    Unit 40 Old Surrenden Manor
    TN26 3DL Bethersden, Ashford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1233822595 www.collinsbespoke.com

    Reviews

    Ailis Goddard
    Collins Bespoke helped design and installed our kitchen last year, it is a unique kitchen, bespoke to our tastes and needs. We have one giant and one large breed of dog, so space and 'wipe-clean' surfaces were a must. Collins Bespoke helped us utilise every inch available to make our kitchen spacious and inviting, it really is rather beautiful and you really do pay for what you get. We decided on the Dekton counter top throughout our kitchen and it is both stunning (practically an art piece in itself) and practical. We couldn't recommend this business more, everyone that we worked with were polite, vigilant and reliable. So if you want a kitchen that reflects your individuality, is made entirely for your needs, is future proofed, has best high end appliances and makes everyone go 'oooooooooh'....? Well... don't go any further with your search.
    3 months ago
    stuart Z
    I bought a bespoke kitchen from CB in 2015 for a very reasonable price. Compared with high street kitchen shops, bespoke kitchen manufacturers are much better value. The quality of the cabinetry was quite good. However, there was one aspect I was a little disappointed by and that was the lack of attention to some details by the two men who installed it. I'm not sure whether they were sub-contracted in for the job or perhaps under time pressure to finish, but it felt like they were. I would be quite happy to use CB again as all other aspects went smoothly and they were easy to deal with. I would be more careful to include a discussion regarding installation quality next time.
    almost 3 years ago
    Mark Wilkins
    Collins Bespoke recently completed the installation of our new kitchen and we couldn’t be more thrilled. It is absolutely beautiful and surpasses our expectations. We have also been incredibly impressed with Collins Bespoke’s customer service. Crissi, Tom, Gemma and Nick have all been great as have their fitters, nothings been too much trouble. Thank you so very very much, all of you. I will continue to recommend you to all in sundry.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
