Collins Bespoke specialises in beautiful, hand-made and bespoke kitchens, cabinetry and joinery.
Our kitchens range from hand-painted, traditional Shaker-style kitchens to contemporary, bespoke Architectural designs. We pride ourselves in creating stunning cabinetry for all homes.
All our kitchens and designs are produced and crafted in our showroom, studio and workshop in Bethersden, near Ashford, Kent. And, are designed, made and fitted by our skilled team of cabinet makers and joiners.
- Services
- Kitchen designing
- kitchen planning
- cabinet-making
- joinery.
- Service areas
- Kent
- ASHFORD
- Sussex
- Surrey
- London and the South East
- Bethersden
- Ashford
- Company awards
- Marion John Kitchen Design Award 2014
- KEiBA short-listed nominees 2017
- Address
-
Unit 40 Old Surrenden Manor
TN26 3DL Bethersden, Ashford
United Kingdom
+44-1233822595 www.collinsbespoke.com