Devon&Devon UK
Bathroom Designers in W2 4ul
    Devon&Devon is an internationally renowned bathroom brand inspired by classical design aesthetics, from the formal elegance of the British stately home to the sophistication of the jazz age. Based in Florence, the family run company is led by architects Gianni and Paola Tanini. The parent company, Giulio Tanini, was founded in 1945 to supply materials and sanitary ware to the building trade and the Devon&Devon brand was developed in 1989 to produce complete and distinctive design solutions for the bathroom and beyond.

    The name Devon&Devon was chosen in homage to the county after Gianni and Paola had toured the UK to further their research and to source specialised production partners.  The company works with skilled manufacturing specialists, including several in Britain, to ensure the finest standards of quality and service, including bespoke finishes on much of its range. Devon&Devon opened its first flagship UK showroom in London’s Westbourne Grove in early 2013, serving architects, developers and homeowners (a professional design service is also available.) The beautifully presented 200 square metre space offers the opportunity to explore extensive collections that have been carefully created to meet every detail of bathroom design. 

    Devon&Devon, 77-79 Westbourne Grove, London W2 4UL 

    T: +44 (0) 207 221 5137   E: London@devon-devon.com www.devon-devon.com

    Services
    • Suppliers of the highest quality
    • classically inspired bathroomware. Complete solutions for bathroom design.
    Service areas
    • W2 4UL
    • central london
    • & all across the UK
    • London/Nottinghill
    Address
    77-79 Westbourne Grove
    London W2 4ul
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072215137 www.devon-devon.com/english/home.html
