Floorspace
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Projects

    • Project Tranquility, Floorspace Floorspace
    Project Tranquility, Floorspace Floorspace Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Project Tranquility, Floorspace Floorspace Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Project Tranquility
    Project Encore, Floorspace Floorspace Minimalist houses
    Project Encore, Floorspace Floorspace Minimalist houses
    Project Encore, Floorspace Floorspace Minimalist houses
    Project Encore
    Project Aspire, Floorspace Floorspace Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Project Aspire, Floorspace Floorspace Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Project Aspire, Floorspace Floorspace Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Project Aspire
    Project Signature, Floorspace Floorspace Classic style dining room
    Project Signature, Floorspace Floorspace Classic style dining room
    Project Signature, Floorspace Floorspace Classic style living room
    Project Signature

    Floorspace is a new generation interior design platform that makes exquisite and professional interior designs affordable to many. It is an endeavour founded by a team of professionals who bring this transformational home designing platform at the intersection of technology and real world. It focuses on curating modern, affordable and professional interior design ideas and makes the whole process of home design and interior design execution appear definitive and easy. The team brings experienced Architects & Interior Designers with diverse experience and training in architecture, landscaping, model apartment, villas, corporate offices and brings in Vastu Shastra and Feng-shui concepts to design eco-friendly and cost effective spaces. Many of them have been associated in the past with leading real estate companies. Our Interior designers are trained professionals who have been selected after a comprehensive review by our team and are professionally trained in world’s leading design institutes. We value creativity and diligence which you will see reflecting in the work of our interior designers as well as interior design executors.

    Services
    • We believe in giving every place an identity of it’s own ! Our design solutions focus on : -Interior Architecture -Turnkey interior design & execution -Lighting Design & Execution -Soft Furnishing Design & Execution -Terrace Gardens
    • Courtyards -Interior Civil works -Furniture &woodworking -Wall work & murals -Interior Décor theme execution -Flooring work
    Service areas
    India
    Address
    Floorspace, 3rd Floor, Kadabeeshanhalli, Marathahalli ORR
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8880099022 www.floorspace.in
