RJV Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • From a simple budget bathroom to a complete commercial refurbishment, RJV Designs can help you design, build and maintain your property.     We give straight-talking, no nonsense, practical advice.  Our 20 years’ experience means we can team our tried and tested know-how with the best of current design. The result?  A creative solution that is individual and perfectly fits the practicalities of life.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • space planning
    • lighting plans
    • Interior Decoration
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    126 Harbord St
    SW6 6PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073856009 www.rjvdesigns.co.uk
