Vivere Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (0)
    • Interior design and decoration practice. We strive to create and deliver comfortable, practical and beautiful spaces for our clients, where they can truly feel at home. The finished home is as much about practicality as it is beauty, individually tailored to how they want to live. Whether working within a contemporary or traditional scheme the vision is to create an environment where balance and harmony are the foundation.

    Services
    Interior Design & Project Managment
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    EC1V 1NR London
    United Kingdom
    www.viveredesign.co.uk
