Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CHINT
Textiles & Upholstery in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Chairs, CHINT CHINT
    Chairs, CHINT CHINT
    Chairs, CHINT CHINT
    +10
    Chairs

    Based on the New King’s Road in London we specialise in producing fine bespoke furniture for Interior Designers. 

    We believe that the combination of using high quality material and experienced craftsmanship reflect in each and every piece of furniture we create.

    Services
    - Producers of bespoke furniture for residential and commercial —Reupholstery—Made to measure blinds and curtains—Soft furnishings —Walling—Distributor of fabrics
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • London
    Address
    216 New Kings Road
    SW6 4NZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073841666 www.chint-furniture.co.uk
      Add SEO element