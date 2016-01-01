Your browser is out-of-date.

Target Tiles
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Portsmouth
    • Woof Effect Floor Tiles, Target Tiles Target Tiles Walls & flooringTiles Porcelain Wood effect
    +3
    Woof Effect Floor Tiles
    Outside patio and brick tiling to restruant , Target Tiles Target Tiles Mediterranean style shopping centres Tiles Grey
    Outside patio and brick tiling to restruant
    Mosaics, Target Tiles Target Tiles Walls & flooringTiles
    +21
    Mosaics
    Deco Floor Tiles, Target Tiles Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
    Deco Floor Tiles
    Scenery Tiles, Target Tiles Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
    +2
    Scenery Tiles

    We import tiles from all around the world to make a collection suitable for architects, designers and homeowners. We are proud of our fashionable designs offering practicality and competitive pricing.  We can also source many different ranges from our key suppliers so whatever your brief we are sure we can deliver tiles for your project on time and budget.

    Services
    • Wall & Floor Tiles
    • Tile Adhesive & Grout
    • Underfloor Heating & Wetrooms
    Service areas
    Portsmouth & all across the UK
    Address
    Tile House Unit 6 Marshlands Road
    PO6 1ST Portsmouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-2392372788 www.targettiles.co.uk

    Reviews

    Great product supplied by target tiles 
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: September 2016
