Lewis & Co is a full-service interior design, architecture and project management firm that creates elegant and modern interior spaces for high-end residential clients. We specialise in the design of private residences, from country homes to city pied-a-terres. We work closely with each of our clients to create schematic design, interior architecture and bespoke furniture design plans that best fits the individual aesthetic.
- Services
- Interior Design; Interior Architecture; Project Management; Bespoke Furniture; Home Furnishings
- Service areas
- United Kingdom, Europe and America, and United Arab Emirates
- Address
-
54 Paddingron Street
W1U 4HU London
United Kingdom
+44-2074875961 www.lewisandcompany.co.uk