Lewis &amp; Co
Interior Architects in London
    Lewis & Co is a full-service interior design, architecture and project management firm that creates elegant and modern interior spaces for high-end residential clients. We specialise in the design of private residences, from country homes to city pied-a-terres. We work closely with each of our clients to create schematic design, interior architecture and bespoke furniture design plans that best fits the individual aesthetic.

    Services
    Interior Design; Interior Architecture; Project Management; Bespoke Furniture; Home Furnishings
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, Europe and America, and United Arab Emirates
    Address
    54 Paddingron Street
    W1U 4HU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074875961 www.lewisandcompany.co.uk
