Designscape is a design-led architecture practice, with a wide range of projects throughout the UK. We work across all sectors – for instance our current work ranges all the way from residential projects and larger housing schemes to a production studio and art gallery.

Whatever the task, we enjoy bringing design flair, sensitivity and expertise to our work. And whatever the size and nature of the project, we are driven by our desire to ensure that all commissions are completed to the highest possible standard.

Our work includes interesting contemporary new build projects, as well as schemes that bring new life and identity to historic and listed buildings. We enjoy using new technology where this can benefit our buildings and their users. And all our projects look to minimize their environmental impact and keep running and maintenance costs low.

We want our clients to find the experience of working with us, and using a Designscape building, an enjoyable and rewarding experience.