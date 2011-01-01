Your browser is out-of-date.

Designscape Architects Ltd
Architects in Bath
Reviews (5)
    Designscape is a design-led architecture practice, with a wide range of projects throughout the UK. We work across all sectors – for instance our current work ranges all the way from residential projects and larger housing schemes to a production studio and art gallery. 

    Whatever the task, we enjoy bringing design flair, sensitivity and expertise to our work. And whatever the size and nature of the project, we are driven by our desire to ensure that all commissions are completed to the highest possible standard. 

    Our work includes interesting contemporary new build projects, as well as schemes that bring new life and identity to historic and listed buildings. We enjoy using new technology where this can benefit our buildings and their users. And all our projects look to minimize their environmental impact and keep running and maintenance costs low. 

    We want our clients to find the experience of working with us, and using a Designscape building, an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning Applications
    • Historic Buildings
    • Conservation work
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • South West
    • Greater London
    Company awards
    • RICS Awards 2017—Shortlisted (Cornbury Mill)
    • RICS Awards 2016—Winner in the Residential Category (Springfield)
    • RICS Awards 2016—Shortlisted in the Design Through Innovation Category (Springfield)
    • AJ Retrofit Awards 2016—Shortlisted (Monkton Farley)
    • Bath Life Awards 2016—Shortlisted
    • AJ Retrofit Awards 2015—Shortlisted (Court Farm Barn)
    • AJ Retrofit Awards 2014—Shortlisted (Hardy House)
    • Blue Ribbon Awards 2014—Shortlisted (Innox Lodge)
    • B&NES LABC Awards 2013—Design Quality Winner (Sydney Buildings)
    • RIBA Awards 2013—Shortlisted (Innox Lodge)
    • AJ Retrofit Awards 2013—Finalist (Calderwood)
    • Brick Awards 2012—Winner of Best Commercial Building Category (Science Centre—Formaldehyde Building)
    • Daily Telegraph / Homebuilding & Renovating Awards 2012- Shortlisted (Cedar House)
    • B&NES Design Quality Awards 2011- Winner in Domestic Extension Category (Calderwood)
    • RIBA Town & Country Awards 2011- Runner-up in Small Projects Category (The Fosse)
    • Daily Telegraph / Homebuilding & Renovating Awards 2011- Shortlisted (The Fosse)
    • RIBA Awards 2011—Shortlisted (Twinneys)
    • B&NES Design Quality Awards 2011- Highly Commended (Twinneys)
    • RIBA Awards 2011—Shortlisted (Hill Farm Dairy)
    • RIBA Town & Country Awards 2010- Winner in Residential Category (Twinneys)
    • RIBA Town & Country Awards 2010- Runner-up in Commercial Category (Hill Farm Dairy)
    • Aluminium Imagination Awards 1990- Overall Winner (Nind Mill House)
    Address
    Bath Brewery, Tollbridge Road
    BA1 7DE Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225858500 www.dscape.co.uk

    Reviews

    James Lifely
    almost 3 years ago
    Heidi Thompson
    We really wouldn't have such a lovely home without such brilliant Architects. They held our hands through the good times and bad! Thank you.
    almost 3 years ago
    nathan ormshaw
    I find it difficult to find words to praise Spencer and the team highly enough. They really are true professionals by every definition of the word. Spencer listened to my brief and only ever deviated from it in the pursuit for design excellence. Spencer designed an amazing single storey house with flat 'green' Sedum roof, power floated concrete floors with under floor heating throughout and lots of floor to ceiling glass. It is very thermally efficient and requires little in the way of heating. Throughout both the design and build phase Spencer and the team were always on hand to answer any questions. Their communication skills were second to none and nothing was too much trouble. I really would not hesitate to recommend Designscape Architects.
    almost 3 years ago
