Green &amp; Teggin Architects Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (2)
    • Green and Teggin Architects was set up in 2010, and consists of a husband and wife team who had already been working together for five years. We have over twenty eight years joint experience working on a range of residential, educational and commercial projects in London and across the UK.

    We strive to uphold a clarity of purpose, a high level of craft and tenacious attention to detail in all the projects we are involved in. We are interested in enhancing places, optimising space and optimising budgets. We do this through a synthesis of appropriate technology, sensible and sensitive attitudes to conservation, and through developing and realising our clients’ aesthetic ideas and values. Green and Teggin is an RIBA Chartered Practice, both directors are Chartered Architects and are registered with the Architects Registration Board. Jacqueline is listed on the RIBA Conservation Register, and Thomas is a Certified PassivHaus Designer.

    architectural design
    • london and Kent
    • central london
    • Greater London
    • London and the South East
    28 Lausanne Road
    SE15 2HU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073581618 www.greenandteggin.co.uk

    Erol Negep
    over 2 years ago
    Robert Guest
    I would highly recommend Green and Teggin. They designed a beautiful kitchen extension for us to replace the rather grim one we originally had.
    over 6 years ago
