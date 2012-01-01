Your browser is out-of-date.

Roundhouse
Kitchen Manufacturers in London
    • Roundhouse Pantries And Larders, Roundhouse Roundhouse KitchenStorage
    Roundhouse metallic finishes, Roundhouse Roundhouse KitchenCabinets & shelves Metallic/Silver
    ​Roundhouse Urbo high gloss kitchen, Roundhouse Roundhouse KitchenCabinets & shelves Grey
    ​Roundhouse Urbo high gloss kitchen

    Multi-award winning British company Roundhouse, design and manufacture (in UK) bespoke kitchens, bedrooms and other furniture. Roundhouse comprises of independent designers, architects and craftsmen whose approach embraces the house, the home and the whole creative process – from concept to completion.

    Services
    Bespoke kitchen and other furniture design & manufacture
    Company awards
    • Winner kbbreview Best Showroom Award 2015 
    • Winner Designer Kitchen Design of the Year (over 25K) 2014 
    • Winner Homes & Gardens Kitchen Designer of the Year Award 2013 
    • Winner Designer Kitchen & Bathroom British Design Award 2012
    Address
    11 Wigmore Street
    W1U1PE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072976220 www.roundhousedesign.com

    Reviews

    Gudko Valery
    Had very unpleasant experience visiting this showroom as despite all other kitchen showrooms we’ve visited, we were not either welcomed or treated with respect by a lady consultant. We were quite interested in this brand as it’s been recommended by friends, but unfortunately any questions we asked were answered in quite a sarcastic or unprofessional manner giving a feeling that it’s silly to ask absolutely anything. Glad we’ve turned over and got a completely different level of service in other kitchen brand showroom. Shame that the level of stuff professionalism gives you a big red flag. Would not recommend visiting this showroom.
    28 days ago
    sheila Radhakrishnan
    So pleased to have a Roundhouse kitchen installed. Daniel at the Wigmore Street branch helped design a kitchen after my dreams. Beautiful as well as functional I am ready to forget all the delay that lockdown brought on. It is a joy to behold and work in daily and Roundhouse worked hard to settle all the tiny niggles post fitting. The fitters, decorators were all efficient and very professional and Paul who was in charge of operations was always available to ensure all went well. Their custom service team is excellent and I highly recommend them.
    10 months ago
    Ellen Ling
    The entire team at Roundhouse was amazing to work with and seamless in its approach. From Ben H and Dani C who designed the kitchen to the fitters, painters and after sales support, every single member we encountered was great. Amy P who is the installation Co-Ordinator provides the best support, ensuring that any issue, big or small is addressed promptly and professionally. The kitchen is one of the most essential spaces in the house and it is so important to pick the right company to design and build your bespoke kitchen. We absolutely love our kitchen. It’s beautiful, welcoming, functional, unique and timeless. If we ever build another house, I would not hesitate to use Roundhouse (Ben H and team) again. They look after their kitchens and clients.
    12 months ago
