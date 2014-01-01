Your browser is out-of-date.

MDSX Contractors Ltd
Home Builders in Greater London
    • Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
    Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style living room
    +8
    Falkirk St
    Earls Court, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd
    Earls Court, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd
    Earls Court, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd
    +3
    Earls Court
    Fulham 1, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern living room
    Fulham 1, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern living room
    Fulham 1, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern kitchen
    +10
    Fulham 1
    Fulham 2, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Fulham 2, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern living room
    Fulham 2, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern living room
    +23
    Fulham 2

    MDSX Contractors Ltd is a family run business. Over the years we have placed customer satisfaction as our primary object. Our mission is to transform any property we work on from a 'house' to a 'home'. We take our pride and joy in the work we do and in the skills we offer.

    Services
    • Extensions
    • Lofts
    • Conversions
    • etc.
    Service areas
    Poland
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz 2014
    Address
    Flat 9, 107 London road
    TW8 8JS Greater London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7547549751 mdsxcontractors.co.uk
    'I don't build in order to have clients, I have clients in order to build' Ayn Rand

