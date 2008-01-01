Your browser is out-of-date.

AK Imports
Furniture & Accessories in Exeter
    • AKD Furniture was established in 2008 as an importer and wholesaler of the finest solid mahogany furniture. We specialise in hand hand made mahogany furniture which can be ordered in numerouse different colours and can be bespoke made to suit our customers needs. Our product ranges have now increased to include solid oak and walnut pieces as well as eco furniture made from reclaimed and salvaged woods. We supply to retailers, the hospitality trade, interior designers and of course to individual customers.

    Service areas
    Exeter
    Address
    56 Hoker Rd
    EX2 5HP Exeter
    United Kingdom
    +44-1392424037 akdfurniture.co.uk
