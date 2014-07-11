Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Branca Lisboa
Furniture & Accessories in Lisboa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Shell Chair, Branca Lisboa Branca Lisboa Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Shell Chair, Branca Lisboa Branca Lisboa Living roomLighting
    Shell Chair, Branca Lisboa Branca Lisboa Living roomLighting
    Shell Chair

    BRANCA is a Portuguese product and accessory label for the home, designed and art directed by Portuguese Designer Marco Sousa Santos.

    BRANCA presents a product collection where each piece is the result of an experimental approach, supported by detailed research into the aesthetic and structural qualities of the materials, taking pride in working with high quality craft producers, combining their handmade skills with the latest digital production tools.

    Service areas
    Lisboa
    Address
    1200 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-218229161 branca-lisboa.com
      Add SEO element