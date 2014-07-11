BRANCA is a Portuguese product and accessory label for the home, designed and art directed by Portuguese Designer Marco Sousa Santos.
BRANCA presents a product collection where each piece is the result of an experimental approach, supported by detailed research into the aesthetic and structural qualities of the materials, taking pride in working with high quality craft producers, combining their handmade skills with the latest digital production tools.
- Service areas
- Lisboa
- Address
-
1200 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-218229161 branca-lisboa.com