I'm a London based interior designer who enjoys working with residential and private clients alike. Every venture is different, from informal design consultancy to full project co-ordination. I work on projects across London, Essex and the South East.

Completed commissions include the design and fit-out of apartment and terrace in Crawford Place W1 for the musician Ellie Goulding (working as associate interior designer to lead creative designer Anna Burles), construction of a bespoke media and fireplace unit for a family home in Loughton, the ground floor extension design (kitchen, family room, lighting plans, fireplace) for family residence in Colchester, plus classic / contemporary concepts for a Georgian apartment in Great Peter Street, SW1.

Current projects include the interior scheme and terrace structure, furniture and lighting design and fit-out for a Highbury Stadium Square penthouse, the design and build of a bachelor pad games room loft extension in Essex, a Mid Century Modern residential refurbishment in East Dulwich SE22, an apartment renovation in Caledonian Road N1 and complete urban contemporary refurbishment of 9th floor apartment in Greenwich.

Other recent projects include a large advertising agency in Hatton Garden, concepts and design for a Hampstead family home and plans, working drawings and visualisations for 9,000 sq ft Manhattan property.

I also work as part of a design team on several other projects including London residences in St James Square, Portman Square, Kensington Palace Green, Eaton Place and NEO Bankside.

As an Associate Member of the British Institute of Interior Design, serving on the Marketing Committee, I enjoy playing an active role in the industry.

I studied the Diploma for Interior Design at KLC School of Design Chelsea Harbour and graduated with honours, winning GP&J Baker Best Fabric Design and Living Etc Best Creative Contemporary Design. I continue to maintain a strong relationship with KLC as a lecturer and teacher.

Website - www.paullangston.co.uk Twitter - @langersdesigner LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/in/paullangston