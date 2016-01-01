BARC are a client focused architect’s practice who specialise in the design and delivery of high quality contemporary houses, extensions and renovations in Devon and the South West. Our attention to detail, proportion and scale combined with functional practicality produces comfortable, efficient and elegant spaces. We work collaboratively with the client to create a shared vision, and develop highly creative solutions, which realise the full potential of each project.
- Services
- Architecture
- Service areas
- Exeter
- Address
-
86 Longbrook Street
EX4 6AP Exeter
United Kingdom
+44-1392435051 www.barcarchitects.com