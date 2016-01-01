Your browser is out-of-date.

Barc Architects
Architects in Exeter
    Sheppy's Cider
    Sheppy's Cider, Barc Architects Barc Architects Rustic style conference centres Bricks
    Sheppy's Cider, Barc Architects Barc Architects Rustic style conference centres Bricks
    +5
    Sheppy's Cider
    Hems Studio
    Hems Studio, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Hems Studio, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern bars & clubs
    +6
    Hems Studio
    Boucher Road
    Boucher Road, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern houses White
    Boucher Road, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern houses White
    +6
    Boucher Road
    White Oaks
    White Oaks, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern houses White
    White Oaks, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern houses White
    +26
    White Oaks
    Sandhills
    Sandhills, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern houses
    Sandhills, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
    +12
    Sandhills
    Velwell Road
    Velwell Road, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern kitchen
    Velwell Road, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern dining room
    +2
    Velwell Road
    Show all 7 projects

    BARC are a client focused architect’s practice who specialise in the design and delivery of high quality contemporary houses, extensions and renovations in Devon and the South West. Our attention to detail, proportion and scale combined with functional practicality produces comfortable, efficient and elegant spaces. We work collaboratively with the client to create a shared vision, and develop highly creative solutions, which realise the full potential of each project.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    Exeter
    Address
    86 Longbrook Street
    EX4 6AP Exeter
    United Kingdom
    +44-1392435051 www.barcarchitects.com
