Chris Tribe Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Ilkley
Reviews (1)
    Dressing table, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Dressing table, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Dressing table, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Dressing table
    Minimalist bedroom suite, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Minimalist bedroom suite, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Minimalist bedroom suite, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Minimalist bedroom suite
    Cube desk and chair, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Cube desk and chair, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Cube desk and chair, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Cube desk and chair
    Grid IV sideboard, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Grid IV sideboard, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Grid IV sideboard
    Circles and stripes sideboard, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Circles and stripes sideboard, Chris Tribe Furniture
    Circles and stripes sideboard

    From our workshop in Ilkley, West Yorkshire we provide a complete bespoke service for free standing and fitted furniture. We make to traditional high standards but design for modern living spaces. Working mainly in temperate hardwoods Chris Tribe has been designing and making contemporary furniture since 1990.

    Services
    Bespoke design and making for both free standing and fitted furniture.
    Service areas
    UK Wide
    Address
    The Cornmill, Railway Rd
    LS29 8HT Ilkley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1943602836 www.christribe.co.uk

    Reviews

    Neil Best
    Been a student here for many years. Chris is patient, kind, a published expert (has a book on cabinet making) and shares his wisdom from accumulated experience earned over many years of teaching students and making commission pieces. One of a kind
    over 2 years ago
