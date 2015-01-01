Your browser is out-of-date.

GOAStudio | London residential architecture
Architects in London
    • A Remarkable and Gorgeous House Renewal Project, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern living room
    A Remarkable and Gorgeous House Renewal Project, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Kitchen units
    A Remarkable and Gorgeous House Renewal Project, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern kitchen
    +9
    A Remarkable and Gorgeous House Renewal Project
    Elverson Road SE13 Lewisham | Kitchen extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Small houses Bricks
    Elverson Road SE13 Lewisham | Kitchen extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern dining room
    Elverson Road SE13 Lewisham | Kitchen extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern kitchen
    +2
    Elverson Road SE13 Lewisham | Kitchen extension
    Highgate, Haringey N6 | Rear house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern houses
    Highgate, Haringey N6 | Rear house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern dining room
    Highgate, Haringey N6 | Rear house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern dining room
    +9
    Highgate, Haringey N6 | Rear house extension
    Stoneleigh KT17 | Extension and alterations to a bungalow, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern living room
    Stoneleigh KT17 | Extension and alterations to a bungalow, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Floors
    Stoneleigh KT17 | Extension and alterations to a bungalow, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Floors
    +9
    Stoneleigh KT17 | Extension and alterations to a bungalow
    Kingston KT2 | Roof and kitchen house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Eclectic style dining room
    Kingston KT2 | Roof and kitchen house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Rustic style bathroom
    Kingston KT2 | Roof and kitchen house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Rustic style dining room
    +9
    Kingston KT2 | Roof and kitchen house extension
    High Barnet EN5 | Locally Listed house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern dining room
    High Barnet EN5 | Locally Listed house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    High Barnet EN5 | Locally Listed house extension, GOAStudio | London residential architecture GOAStudio | London residential architecture Modern houses
    +9
    High Barnet EN5 | Locally Listed house extension
    Show all 24 projects

    At GOAStudio | London residential architecture we assist home owners to create their perfect homes. An RIBA residential architect is the professional to guide you through your project, develop your design ideas, obtain local authority approvals on your behalf, and manage the whole process from initial sketches to liaising with the builder and other professionals.

    London is home to a wide variety of architectural styles and any particular house or flat can be transformed in many different and surprising ways. At GOAStudio we see ourselves as creative problem solvers who will deal with any construction, planning, and design issues that might be relevant to your project.

    We provide architectural services for residential projects across north, south, east, west and central London with most of our projects in the Boroughs of Barnet, Brent, Bromley, Camden, Chelsea and Kensington, Hammersmith and Fulham, Haringey, Hounslow, Islington, Lambeth, Lewisham and Richmond.

    Visit our Portfolio for examples of our current/recent projects. Find inspiration and design ideas for kitchen extensions, roof/loft conversions, and side/rear extensions to houses and flats in London.

    Services
    Residential refurbishments | House extensions | Flat extensions | Kitchen extensions | Rear extensions | Side extensions | Roof / loft extensions and conversions | Conservation areas and Listed Buildings | Residential / commercial developments
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)
    • Architects Registration Board (ARB)
    • GOASTUDIO | WINNER IN THE 2016 ARCHITECTURE AWARDS | BUILD MAGAZINE
    • Best Residential Architecture Firm—London | June 2016
    • WINNER IN INNOVATION & EXCELLENCE IN RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE LONDON | CORPORATE LIVEWIRE 
    • WINNER IN THE 2015 ARCHITECTURE AWARDS | BUILD MAGAZINE
    Address
    Hoxton Mix, 86-90 Paul Street, Hackney
    EC2A 4NE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2038722474 www.goastudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nick Boyes
    Horrible experience. Appointed George after initial meeting, but then things went down hill. We were told what we wanted to do wasn't possible but he didn't provide creative thinking to resolve it. He seemed argumentative and unwilling to work with us. Initial plans got rejected by the council, and we got blamed by George for trying to do what was not possible. We tried to make some changes to the plans, but George demanded more money, after we had already paid him £1.5k upfront. When we said we were unhappy with the updated drawings and we didn't want to pay we were threatened with legal action. With a pregnant wife we didn't need that hassle so we paid up. We then got someone else to draw the plans from scratch as we wanted, for a fraction of the price, and these flew through planning. The planners even told us that the advice George gave us about what would and would not be acceptable was incorrect. The building work has now been completed and we love our extension, but the experience with George was a monumental waste of £2k. Literally money for nothing other than a lot of stress and anguish.
    over 3 years ago
    Rachel OConnor
    We’re absolutely delighted with our beautiful new extension. It was a pleasure to work with George at GOA studios. He was recommended to us by a friend and brought with him excellent ideas, knowledge and creativity. The builders were very happy with his detailed plans and the project has progressed very smoothly. Thank you George.
    over 3 years ago
    Darren Self
    “We appointed GOAStudio in mid 2015 to design an extension and loft conversion for our detached bungalow, with our objective being to have a light filled open-plan living space that would make the most of our large south-facing garden. Of the architects we shortlisted, we choose GOAStudio because we felt George understood our requirements best and came up with constructive ideas at our first meeting. Although we may have been able to do our proposed works under permitted development, George recommended that we seek planning approval because of the contemporary nature of the design. He then managed the planning process with approval granted six weeks after initial submission. The works were completed in Early 2018 and the results are a stunning space that exceeds all of our expectations. Despite the large size of the room the clever design makes it feel inviting and even on an overcast day the room feels light and airy.
    almost 4 years ago
