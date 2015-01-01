Your browser is out-of-date.

GOAStudio London residential architecture limited
Architects in London
Reviews (8)
    At GOAStudio London residential architecture we assist home owners to create their perfect homes. An RIBA residential architect is the professional to guide you through your project, develop your design ideas, obtain local authority approvals on your behalf, and manage the whole process from initial sketches to liaising with the builder and other professionals.

    London is home to a wide variety of architectural styles and any particular house or flat can be transformed in many different and surprising ways. At GOAStudio we see ourselves as creative problem solvers who will deal with any construction, planning, and design issues that might be relevant to your project.

    We provide architectural services for residential projects across north, south, east, west and central London with most of our projects in the Boroughs of Barnet, Brent, Bromley, Camden, Chelsea and Kensington, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Haringey, Hounslow, Islington, Lambeth, Lewisham, Newham, Redbridge, Richmond, Tower Hamlets, Waltham Forest, Wandworth, Westminster.

    Visit our Portfolio for examples of our current/recent projects. Find inspiration and design ideas for kitchen extensions, roof/loft conversions, and side/rear extensions to houses and flats in London.

    https://goastudio.co.uk/portfolio-filter

    Services
    Residential refurbishments | House extensions | Flat extensions | Kitchen extensions | Rear extensions | Side extensions | Roof / loft extensions and conversions | Conservation areas and Listed Buildings | Residential / commercial developments
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA)
    • Architects Registration Board (ARB)
    • Which? magazine residential expert architect and contributor
    • Green Register of Construction Professionals
    • GOASTUDIO | WINNER IN THE 2016 ARCHITECTURE AWARDS | BUILD MAGAZINE
    • Best Residential Architecture Firm—London | June 2016
    • WINNER IN INNOVATION & EXCELLENCE IN RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE LONDON | CORPORATE LIVEWIRE 
    • WINNER IN THE 2015 ARCHITECTURE AWARDS | BUILD MAGAZINE
    Address
    Hoxton Mix, 86-90 Paul Street, Hackney
    EC2A 4NE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2038722474 goastudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Michelle Paschali
    George is our architect for our current extension project and he has been extremely knowledgeable and reassuring throughout the entire process so far. We’ve been dealing with a tough planning permission process due to constant negative comments from our neighbors on the planning submissions. However, George has always been so efficient in liaising with our council, and fighting our corner to support our application being approved. We recently received our approval and we are over the moon with this news. George was able to advise us well and reassure us any time we had any doubts, or concerns over the comments being made on our application. From the start of the process George has been very efficient and has shown his high attention to detail with our plans. We’re looking forward to continuing this project with George and we would highly recommend him.
    about 1 month ago
    Nick Boyes
    Horrible experience. Appointed George after initial meeting, but then things went down hill. We were told what we wanted to do wasn't possible but he didn't provide creative thinking to resolve it. He seemed argumentative and unwilling to work with us. Initial plans got rejected by the council, and we got blamed by George for trying to do what was not possible. We tried to make some changes to the plans, but George demanded more money, after we had already paid him £1.5k upfront. When we said we were unhappy with the updated drawings and we didn't want to pay we were threatened with legal action. With a pregnant wife we didn't need that hassle so we paid up. We then got someone else to draw the plans from scratch as we wanted, for a fraction of the price, and these flew through planning. The planners even told us that the advice George gave us about what would and would not be acceptable was incorrect. The building work has now been completed and we love our extension, but the experience with George was a monumental waste of £2k. Literally money for nothing other than a lot of stress and anguish.
    about 4 years ago
    Rachel OConnor
    We’re absolutely delighted with our beautiful new extension. It was a pleasure to work with George at GOA studios. He was recommended to us by a friend and brought with him excellent ideas, knowledge and creativity. The builders were very happy with his detailed plans and the project has progressed very smoothly. Thank you George.
    over 3 years ago
