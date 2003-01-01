The Husband and Wife partnership of Linda and Joseph, formed Linda Joseph Interiors in 1991 to combine Linda’s expertise and enthusiasm for home interiors with Joseph’s practical skills in the fitted kitchen industry. Their son, Scott joined the business in 2004 to make it a real family concern.

Linda, Joseph and Scott have combined experience of over 60 years in interior design, are specialists in their fields and passionate about providing a high quality service to their customers. Linda Joseph Interiors opened its first showroom on Middlegate, Penrith in 1991 and following continued growth throughout the decade they opened their second design studio on Main Street, Kirkby Lonsdale in 2003. This provided the opportunity to showcase their kitchens and interior products over 2 outlets, covering a larger area of Cumbria. The showroom at the Kirkby Lonsdale Business Park opened in November 2007 and has allowed the company to combine all its business activities under one roof offering clients a relaxed, inviting atmosphere to organise all aspects from furniture & fixtures to wall coverings and window treatments.