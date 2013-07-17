Your browser is out-of-date.

Graham Page Decor
Artists & Artisans in Hp156hp
    • Graham Page Decor - preparation, painting and decoration created carefully to please. Graham Page Handyman - maintenance for your home and garden. No VAT for our labour, craft & technical skills learnt over 40 years to which we are still adding.

    Services
    • Decorative techniques—painting—wall coverings. Flat screen television installation and decoration—coving
    • cornice installation and decoration.
    Service areas
    Buckinghamshire and HP156HP
    Company awards
    Graham was absolutely fantastic. He was on time, extremely professional and courteous! He provided us with guidance and even stayed afterwards to help with a BBQ assembly project that wasn't even part of the assignment. I would highly recommend Graham Page. 17 Jul 2013 suhail, HP9
    Address
    Great Kingshill Hp156hp
    United Kingdom
    +44-7810341733 Grahampagedecor.co.uk
