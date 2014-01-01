Your browser is out-of-date.

ShellShock Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (7)
    Black Lip Herringbone Bar Backsplash for DMS Interiors
    CNC Carving Faux Alabaster in China
    River Shell Teeth Radiator Covers
    Veri Series in Solaire Hotel Project
    Random Chip Freshwater Mosaic Ceiling
    Water Jet Mosaics in Various China Projects
    ShellShock Designs Ltd produces one of the worlds largest ranges of opulent mother of pearl mosaic tiles, glass mosaic panels, glass mosaic collections, onyx mosaic tiles, translucent stone slabs, luminescent stone slabs, and encapsulated panels to create spectacular interiors.

    Both beautiful and practical, these products are used in exclusive residences, hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars throughout the world.

    ShellShock Designs Ltd sources the finest quality seashells from around the globe. We also farm our own freshwater mother of pearl on the banks of the Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake. From here our skilled team of artisan farmers cultivate the Mother of Pearl producing up to 75,000 sq metres per year.

    ShellShock Designs Ltd are committed to a sustainable global environment, and we operate a supervised programme to replenish the lake constantly to ensure the sustainable development of the shellfish.

    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • united states
    • worldwide
    • Europe and America
    • Berlin
    • Germany
    • South Africa
    Company awards
    International Product Design Awards 2014, Best of Houzz 2014, Adex Platinum Design Excellence Award 2013
    Address
    38 Canons Drive
    HA8 7QT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2030059661 www.shellshockdesigns.com

    k.maiseyeva
    Jonathan is a real pleasure to work with, he always makes the extra step to make sure the customer is 100% happy and satisfied with the order. He has been in touch with me during the whole time of the project (from the initial contact to the point of the completion of the work). He has contacted me on several occasions to make sure that it's all running smooth for me and made sure I got the orders on time, which was even quicker than I expected.  I used mother of pearl (natural/cream) and totally happy with the results! I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone passionate about interiors and beautiful things!
    about 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2016
    Urs Brandenberg
    I've been working now for over 10 years with Shellshock Designs and I'm very happy with the wide range of products as well as with the service they supported me during all those years. Thank's a lot!
    8 months ago
    James Clark
    ShellShock Designs Ltd Is excellent company we made many orders from them we never have any problem and we have Received excellent service from the company.
    8 months ago
