Welcome to Debra Carroll Interiors

At Debra Carroll Interiors, design matters. We bring the outstanding virtues of design to all areas of interior design in creating beautiful spaces that are as good to spend time in as they are to look at. Debra Carroll Interiors is a Property Styling and Project Management Consultancy based in Wilmslow. We specialise in Interior Design for residential, hospitality and Commercial projects. Working with you the client, we are able to translate your ideas and dreams into reality which works to enhance your lifestyle, business branding or work environment. We approach each new project with an unrivaled professional enthusiasm, regarding each commission as an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to detail, innovation and customer satisfaction.

Large or small interior design projects are accorded the same integrity and dedication leading to high quality results that meet the client’s expectations. "We believe designers have an integral role to play in promoting ecologically sustainable design. We will where possible design to minimise resource consumption, will harness solar energy where possible and avoid toxic or hazardous substances. We will consider if the products we use are biodegradable, fair-trade, locally sourced, low energy, were produced with low waste, contain no toxins, are recyclable and are made from well managed resources."

Beautiful spaces needn’t cost the earth