Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Debra Carroll Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Wilmslow
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • DECADENT DINING ROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Modern dining room
    DECADENT DINING ROOMS
    FURNITURE PAINTING PROJECTS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors
    FURNITURE PAINTING PROJECTS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors
    FURNITURE PAINTING PROJECTS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors
    +20
    FURNITURE PAINTING PROJECTS
    lUXURY LIVING ROOMS , Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Country style living room
    lUXURY LIVING ROOMS , Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Country style living room
    lUXURY LIVING ROOMS , Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Country style living room
    +11
    lUXURY LIVING ROOMS
    BEAUTIFUL BEDROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style bedroom
    BEAUTIFUL BEDROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style bedroom
    BEAUTIFUL BEDROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style bedroom
    +16
    BEAUTIFUL BEDROOMS
    CLASSY KITCHENS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style kitchen
    CLASSY KITCHENS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style kitchen
    CLASSY KITCHENS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors
    +17
    CLASSY KITCHENS
    BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style bathroom
    BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style bathroom
    BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS, Debra Carroll Interiors Debra Carroll Interiors Classic style bathroom
    +8
    BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS

    Welcome to Debra Carroll Interiors

    At Debra Carroll Interiors, design matters. We bring the outstanding virtues of design to all areas of interior design in creating beautiful spaces that are as good to spend time in as they are to look at.  Debra Carroll Interiors is a Property Styling and Project Management Consultancy based in Wilmslow. We specialise in Interior Design for residential, hospitality and Commercial projects. Working with you the client, we are able to translate your ideas and dreams into reality which works to enhance your lifestyle, business branding or work environment. We approach each new project with an unrivaled professional enthusiasm, regarding each commission as an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to detail, innovation and customer satisfaction. 

    Large or small interior design projects are accorded the same integrity and dedication leading to high quality results that meet the client’s expectations. "We believe designers have an integral role to play in promoting ecologically sustainable design. We will where possible design to minimise resource consumption, will harness solar energy where possible and avoid toxic or hazardous substances. We will consider if the products we use are biodegradable, fair-trade, locally sourced, low energy, were produced with low waste, contain no toxins, are recyclable and are made from well managed resources." 

    Beautiful spaces needn’t cost the earth

    Services
    Commercial and Private Interiors Designers
    Service areas
    CHESHIRE UK and Greater Manchester
    Address
    The Studio, 96a Water Lane
    SK9 6AL Wilmslow
    United Kingdom
    +44-1625527545 www.debracarrollinteriors.co.uk/home
      Add SEO element