Tom grew up surrounded by the extreme wilderness, tranquility and natural beauty of Exmoor, England - an environment that stimulated his imagination, and inspired freedom to be adventurous in his designs.

Tom’s fascination with the traditional practice of steam bending began whilst studying at Falmouth College of Arts, where he discovered the traditional technique of using a chamber wouldn’t allow him to create the complex 3D bends he had envisaged. Years of research and experimentation allowed him to develop a new steaming method to turn his design visions into reality.

Tom was co-founder of the award-winning collective design company Sixixis, recognised for unique aesthetic, forward-thinking designs and now, through his own company, Tom continues to create spectacular, ecologically sound, innovative furniture and lighting.

Handcrafted in his studios in Cornwall, England, the range of contemporary lighting and furniture Tom now creates is based on beauty, integrity and a desire to create unique, high-specification products that will be cherished by their owners.