Kunst &amp; Ambiente—Bronzefiguren / Skulpturen Manufaktur
Furniture & Accessories in Dresden
Reviews (4)
    Bronzefiguren kaufen
    Skulpturen kaufen
    Art Nouveau Statues for Sale
    Showroom - Art Bronze Sculptures
    Military Statues for Sale
    Contemporary Sculptures for Sale
    Bronze sculptures & Interior Design

    We offer you a huge selection of bronze sculptures, statues, garden sculptures, bronze figurines, and busts for Sale. We sell all styles from Art Deco or Art Nouveau statues, erotic nudes, Greek Statues or Contemporary Art.

    In our Online shop you will find numerous works of art from different periods and styles. Top quality and fair prices guaranteed.

    your Art Bronze Sculptures Team

    Services
    • Art Deco
    • bronze sculptures
    • Greek Statues for Sale
    • Sculptures for Sale
    • contemporary art
    • Garden Sculptures
    • Erotic Figurines and more
    • Custom cast
    Service areas
    & worldwide, Across the world, and Europe
    Address
    Straße des 17. Juni13
    01257 Dresden
    Germany
    +49-3512056447 www.bronze-shop.com
    Legal disclosure

    ImpressumGesetzliche Anbieterkennung:Kunst & Ambiente

    Robert Lehmann

    Kurfürstendamm 194

    10707 Berlin

    Deutschland


    Telefon: 030 / 700 15 9998

    E-Mail: info@kunst-ambiente.com


    USt-IdNr.: DE234217290

    Reviews

    Herrmann Nelius
    Great gallery ... loved the showroom with over 800 sculptures. For a thumbs up ...
    about 4 years ago
    Peter groß
    I bought 2 and am totally satisfied
    over 4 years ago
    max spieler
    for me the best gift that you can make someone
    over 4 years ago
