Bronze sculptures & Interior Design
We offer you a huge selection of bronze sculptures, statues, garden sculptures, bronze figurines, and busts for Sale. We sell all styles from Art Deco or Art Nouveau statues, erotic nudes, Greek Statues or Contemporary Art.
In our Online shop you will find numerous works of art from different periods and styles. Top quality and fair prices guaranteed.
your Art Bronze Sculptures Team
- Services
- Art Deco
- bronze sculptures
- Greek Statues for Sale
- Sculptures for Sale
- contemporary art
- Garden Sculptures
- Erotic Figurines and more
- Custom cast
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- & worldwide, Across the world, and Europe
- Address
-
Straße des 17. Juni13
01257 Dresden
Germany
+49-3512056447 www.bronze-shop.com
ImpressumGesetzliche Anbieterkennung:Kunst & Ambiente
Robert Lehmann
Kurfürstendamm 194
10707 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: 030 / 700 15 9998
E-Mail: info@kunst-ambiente.com
USt-IdNr.: DE234217290