Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Absolute-designs Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cheltenham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Established in 1999 as an interior design consultancy, Absolute-Designs has grown significantly and has over 100 UK-based and European clients, working with over 50 specialist contractors.  Absolute-Designs Ltd is proud to have no house style, and tailors each of its designs to suit our clients, location, ambience and architecture of your property. The success of Absolute-Designs is built on the foundation of trust, attention to detail and the subsequent practical experiences gained whilst working on a wide variety of projects. 

    Services
    • Interior design consultancy on colour choice
    • Lighting
    • Soft furnishings
    • wall /floor coverings
    • furniture
    • accessories & ergonomics
    Service areas
    Cheltenham
    Company awards
    Member of the British Institute of Interior Design ( BIID)
    Address
    GL53 8HB Cheltenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1242580884 www.absolute-designs.eu
      Add SEO element