ADAM Architecture
Architects in Winchester, Hampshire
Reviews
    ADAM Architecture is a UK leading practice specialising in traditional and progressive architecture and contextual urban design.  

    THE PRACTICE The practice has offices in Winchester and London and is run by six directors: Robert Adam, Nigel Anderson, Paul Hanvey, Robbie Kerr, Hugh Petter and George Saumarez Smith.  The practice was operating in Winchester in 1955 (under a different name), it evolved to Robert Adam Architects in 2000 and in 2010 the practice name was changed to ADAM Architecture to recognise the individual design profiles of the five equal shareholding directors. During the 1980s the practice developed a speciality in classical design, and has become a pioneer in contextual urban design. Since this time the firm has progressed from strength to strength, cultivating its profile to its current national and international level, and establishing a solid client base across the UK and overseas. The six directors all lead their own projects and have their own design ethos, while all working together as experts in the field of traditional architecture.

    Services
    architecture, urban design, and materplanning
    Service areas
    Uk and overseas
    Address
    Old Hyde House, 75 Hyde Street
    SO23 7DW Winchester, Hampshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1962843843 www.adamarchitecture.com

