Design in Wood
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Thirsk
    • Bedroom Suite in Ripple Sycamore, Design in Wood Design in Wood BedroomBeds & headboards
    Bedroom Suite in Ripple Sycamore, Design in Wood Design in Wood BedroomBedside tables
    Bedroom Suite in Ripple Sycamore, Design in Wood Design in Wood BedroomBeds & headboards
    +3
    Bedroom Suite in Ripple Sycamore

    Design in Wood are furniture designer-makers
    specialising in high quality, fitted and freestanding contemporary furniture made to commission.

    Most of our work is designed and made to order for particular clients, so we take great care to tailor each piece to meet the individual needs of the situation.

    All our furniture is handmade, primarily from temperate hardwoods, with other materials such as metals, stone, plastics and leather serving to complement the wood.

    Services
    Furniture design and manufacture
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    The Old Coach House, Chapel Street
    YO7 1LU Thirsk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1845525010 www.designinwood.co.uk
