Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Englander Line Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Croydon, London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • our furniture collection, Englander Line Ltd Englander Line Ltd Living roomSide tables & trays
    our furniture collection, Englander Line Ltd Englander Line Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs
    our furniture collection, Englander Line Ltd Englander Line Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +2
    our furniture collection

    Our company Englander Line Ltd is manufacturing High end Furniture and Made to Measure Curtains for Hotels, Commercial and Residential projects.

    We offer full service - from measuring to fitting of our Curtains and Soft furnishings.

    You can choose different styles of Furniture from our collection or we can custom make it for you. We can work from your technical drawings or help you to complete design you have in mind.

    Our products are made by hand and stand out in any property they are used in.  Attention to small details and high quality materials used is insuring you get unique pieces of furniture and accessories for your home or project.

    Services
    • curtain making
    • fitting and furniture supply for your home or project. we take custom made orders
    • soft furnishing accessories
    • roman blinds
    • Custom made Furniture and Curtains
    • decorative cushions
    Service areas
    • London"
    • Knightsbridge
    • mayfair
    • South Kensington
    • &all across the UK
    • & worldwide
    • Ireland
    • Scotland
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    units 103—106, 12 Imperial Way
    CR0 4RR Croydon, London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7872031136 www.englanderline.com
      Add SEO element