Light Rabbit Ltd
Online Shops in London
    Governors House

    The UK's leading supplier of energy saving LED lighting. We offer a huge range of LED bulbs and purpose designed luminaries for both new and retrofit installations. LED lighting can save you 90% on your electricity costs Vs traditional incandescent and halogen bulbs and with the option of different colour temperatures you can get the perfect balance of efficiency and atmosphere.

    Services
    LED Lighting and LED Bulbs
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    414-422 Hackney Road
    E2 7SY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000803201 www.lightrabbit.co.uk
