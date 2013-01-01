Your browser is out-of-date.

Vontey Design Consultant
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Projects

    Lee Garden Myanmar
    Lee Garden Myanmar, Vontey Design Consultant Vontey Design Consultant Modern rooms
    Lee Garden Myanmar, Vontey Design Consultant Vontey Design Consultant Modern rooms
    +8
    Lee Garden Myanmar
    Chiltern Singapore
    Chiltern Singapore, Vontey Design Consultant Vontey Design Consultant Modern rooms
    Chiltern Singapore, Vontey Design Consultant Vontey Design Consultant Modern rooms
    +6
    Chiltern Singapore
    Windsor Singapore
    Windsor Singapore, Vontey Design Consultant Vontey Design Consultant Modern rooms
    Windsor Singapore, Vontey Design Consultant Vontey Design Consultant Modern rooms
    +3
    Windsor Singapore

    “Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors." Martin Tey from 'Vontey Design Consultant' thinks of it as a very simple concept; Only in severe and arduous journey can people learn and grow. He believes greatly  in hard work and determination that will take a person to greater heights, someday. With a whopping 15  years of experience, he is fully equipped in anything that revolves around the technical aspects of design.  The undying passion for design inspired his decision to enroll design programmes and graduated from  the BA(Hons) Interior Design programme, Lasalle College Of Arts in 2013.  

    Vontey emphasis the principles in designing and trained to be a critical thinker, educated to use their  education accordingly. It was aspiring to introduce designs enriched with a future with less stress, more  humanity, and harmony with nature, allowing the real meaning of design spaces to seep into the user's  daily life. Vontey firmly believes when people love the design; they will appreciate it and maintain it well,  and that which became a new era way of sustainability. Vontey finds design work challenging and fulfilling  which every single hard work with honesty; it gives a great sense of satisfaction and achievement.

    Services
    • Interior Design Consultancy
    • Building Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Interior & Building 3D Drawings
    • Renovation Contracts
    • and Project Management
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    10 Anson Road, 10-11 International Plaza
    079903 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-82222129
