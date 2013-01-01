“Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors." Martin Tey from 'Vontey Design Consultant' thinks of it as a very simple concept; Only in severe and arduous journey can people learn and grow. He believes greatly in hard work and determination that will take a person to greater heights, someday. With a whopping 15 years of experience, he is fully equipped in anything that revolves around the technical aspects of design. The undying passion for design inspired his decision to enroll design programmes and graduated from the BA(Hons) Interior Design programme, Lasalle College Of Arts in 2013.

Vontey emphasis the principles in designing and trained to be a critical thinker, educated to use their education accordingly. It was aspiring to introduce designs enriched with a future with less stress, more humanity, and harmony with nature, allowing the real meaning of design spaces to seep into the user's daily life. Vontey firmly believes when people love the design; they will appreciate it and maintain it well, and that which became a new era way of sustainability. Vontey finds design work challenging and fulfilling which every single hard work with honesty; it gives a great sense of satisfaction and achievement.