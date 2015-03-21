Your browser is out-of-date.

ANDRE VENTURA DESIGNER
Designers in United Kingdom / Portugal
    My name is André Ventura, I was born in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal in 1985.

    I spent my childhood in Sintra, Estoril and Cascais which always put me in spaces where the beauty and quality come together with the idea of an enchanted place and mysticism that lasts in time, but also full of history.

    I am an organized person with good management of time and resources.

    I am responsible, ambitious, helpful, with friendly attitude. I work well alone as much as I am a good team player. I have been gaining work experience since I was sixteen years old, that allowed me financial independence, excellent personal development and concluded my course of Interior and Product Design.

    As a Designer student I acquired practical knowledge and developed my skills with special emphasis on product production & Concept, interior planning & concept, visual communication and marketing strategies.

    Also, I enrolled in courses to develop my informatics, linguistic, leadership, customer service and management skills.

    Apart from the regular employment, I usually make my own products.

    There are other areas that I particularly like to explore, such as photography, handmade work and 3d Printing.

    Best Regards

    André Ventura

    Services
    • Interior
    • Product. Industrial
    • graphic
    • web
    • exhibition
    • concept
    • Management
    • Planning
    Service areas
    UNITED KINGDOM / PORTUGAL
    Address
    KESINGTON
    LODON / LISBON United Kingdom / Portugal
    United Kingdom
    +44-7450241259 www.andreventura.com
