Pearl Handicrafts
Furniture & Accessories in Nathdwara
Reviews (7)
    hand carved teak swing
    hand carved teak swing
    Heavy carved swing
    Heavy carved swing

    we pearl handicrafts, involved in manufacturing, supplying and exports of a wide range of hand crafted products, manufacturing Silver furniture ,White metal furniture, Bone furniture , Bone inlay furniture , Bone show pieces , Carved teak furniture , Brass fitted furniture , Wooden swings , Bone frames and jharokhas , Wooden carved handicrafts , Pots, Bone crafts , Bangles , Bracelets , Painted furniture, Carved doors and Daily use stuffs with a ethnic and traditional touch but quality matching to international . we can manufacture furniture according to the customer's interior needs and cutomize designs and sizes mainly Sofa sets, Tea tables, Dinning set, Chairs, Jarokhas, Daybed( diwan), Frames, console, Beds and swings.

    Service areas
    Nathdwara
    Address
    NH.8, Near Sagar Hotel, Badarda, Nathdwara( Raj.)
    313301 Nathdwara
    India
    +91-9636449688 www.pearlhandicrafts.com

    Reviews

    Jamie Winsor
    Nice wooden swing supplier...
    over 5 years ago
    Prakash Mewada
    Great place for wooden swing and designing furniture
    over 5 years ago
    Roshan joshi
    Really 100 % Satisfaction deliver by you . Thanks for such a amazing swing.
    almost 6 years ago
