we pearl handicrafts, involved in manufacturing, supplying and exports of a wide range of hand crafted products, manufacturing Silver furniture ,White metal furniture, Bone furniture , Bone inlay furniture , Bone show pieces , Carved teak furniture , Brass fitted furniture , Wooden swings , Bone frames and jharokhas , Wooden carved handicrafts , Pots, Bone crafts , Bangles , Bracelets , Painted furniture, Carved doors and Daily use stuffs with a ethnic and traditional touch but quality matching to international . we can manufacture furniture according to the customer's interior needs and cutomize designs and sizes mainly Sofa sets, Tea tables, Dinning set, Chairs, Jarokhas, Daybed( diwan), Frames, console, Beds and swings.