Custom built stoves & fires

If you are looking for a unique fire or a custom built stove then I can make it for you. Give me a call or email details of what you would like and I will put together a sketch and quote. The following are a useful start if you have them:

- photos of your existing fireplace or room

- details of any existing chimney/flue

- plans if it's a new build- approximate dimensions of the fire

- aesthetic preferences or any images of admired products