Custom built stoves & fires
If you are looking for a unique fire or a custom built stove then I can make it for you. Give me a call or email details of what you would like and I will put together a sketch and quote. The following are a useful start if you have them:
- photos of your existing fireplace or room
- details of any existing chimney/flue
- plans if it's a new build- approximate dimensions of the fire
- aesthetic preferences or any images of admired products
- Service areas
- Newcastleton
- Address
-
Grey Lads
TD90SL Newcastleton
United Kingdom
+44-1387376765 www.firemaker.co.uk