Firemaker
Fireplaces in Newcastleton
    Bespoke sculptural fire

    Custom built stoves & fires

    If you are looking for a unique fire or a custom built stove then I can make it for you. Give me a call or email details of what you would like and I will put together a sketch and quote. The following are a useful start if you have them: 

    - photos of your existing fireplace or room

    - details of any existing chimney/flue

    - plans if it's a new build- approximate dimensions of the fire

    - aesthetic preferences or any images of admired products   

    Service areas
    Newcastleton
    Address
    Grey Lads
    TD90SL Newcastleton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1387376765 www.firemaker.co.uk
