We are the suppliers and designers of natural stones for interior and exterior, equipped with an innovative team of skilled installers and creative makers.

We showcase an awe-inspiring range of Natural Stones with a wide variety and designs in Granite, Sandstone, Slate stone, Marble, Limestone. We work with a highly professional team and keep building some ideas that define decor in a whole new way.

At Stone Ideas, we provide tiles of various designs for Wall Claddings, Wall Panels, Wall Checkers, Designer Murals, Designer Table Tops, Customized Designing, Kitchen Backsplash, Designer Counter Tops etc. We are a reliable source of Stone Veneer, which is like mica but made of natural stones (1-2 mm thickness).



With more than 300 innovative designs for wall cladding, panels and checkers, we have stepped onto this natural platform with some revolutionary ideas. We also have designer flooring in umpteen finishes like leather finish, sand blast finish, brush finish, antique finish, suede-blast finish and many more. Moreover, we do inlay work using state-of-the-art techniques.



Stone Ideas is here to give a break to all your confusions related to Natural Stones and to give you numerous options to choose from. Our mission is to quest for quality natural stone through the depth of nature from the richest of quarries and fulfilling demands without

hampering the quality. With a newcomer's enthusiasm and excitement, we are glad to have a class of experts to guide us through this amazing wish to stick extra ounces of innovation and beauty to homes, offices and elsewhere.



Nature is just a tile away.

