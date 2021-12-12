Your browser is out-of-date.

Tutti Bambini
Kids & Nursery in London
    Tutti Bambini is a British family owned nursery furniture company founded by its current owners Michael and Debra Samuel. After many passionate years working together in the nursery retail business, they found that the nursery furniture available to new parents did not always offer the best technical design or provide the practicality, quality, safety and value required to help support the new journey into parenthood.

    With a strong background of technical design, and being parents themselves, they set about creating stylish nursery furniture (including cots, cot beds and nursing chairs) that would go on to be loved by families across the UK. At Tutti Bambini, we believe in providing today’s modern parents with an outstanding choice of traditional and modern nursery furniture which is built to last, and is created in a range of finishes and colour ways. This allows all parents to create a safe and warm environment for their newborn child, as well as giving a unique and personal look in each nursery. We offer a complete home build and delivery service for all nursery room set purchases, and provide this valued service to thousands of consumers each year. Today our products are delivered with the same core principles that helped start our journey 25 years ago.

    Services
    Full white glove assembly service
    Service areas
    Central England, North of England, and London
    Company awards
    Sovereign Furniture Range won 'highly commended' in the BANTA awards
    Address
    Tutti Bambini Unit 3 , 1000 North Circular Road
    NW2 7J London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083685800 www.tuttibambini.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mike Moretta
    Ordered RIO 3 piece room set. After taking over 4 months to arrive, many of the pieces were damaged. After a painstaking process of trying to return the items, a new set was sent out only for parts to be missing. Avoid at all cost.
    4 months ago
    Ian Williams
    We ordered the Noah rocking chair and pouffe set on 12/12/21 as we were looking for a nursing chair with a quick delivery time as my wife is due beginning of February and we wanted to make sure it was delivered, set up and aired out long before the baby arrived. This chair from Tutti Bambini had a quicker delivery time than other companies so we ordered it even though we preferred the look of another chair and foot stall but said it would take 6 weeks to deliver. The website said it would be dispatched in 2-3 weeks but we had no contact from Tutti Bambini updating us on delivery or if there was any delays due to the Christmas period so we contacted them on 4/1/22 and were told that it would be picked up by the courier either that day or the next and then take 5-7 days for delivery so should be delivered by 12/1/22 at the latest. That came and went and still no chair! I called back just after they opened on 19/1/22 and was told they would look in to it and call me back, but nobody called me back. I then called back on 20/1/22 and was told it still hadn't been sent out for delivery but they would try to get it sent out within the next week. I asked for an email to confirm when it would be delivered so that someone could be in when it arrived but got told they couldn't do that. The person I spoke to on the phone kept apologising but was very unhelpful. Miraculously the chair turned up on 24/1/22. The chair itself is good but a little firmer than we would like. I would recommend you order from a different company as the customer service from Tutti Bambini is terrible and I would not order from these again
    4 months ago
    N11
    Very well made and thought out product which made for relatively easy assembly. It was well packaged. The lack of star is that they further reduced the product further and did not offer refund but seeing as the product is quality I am not too bothered.
    3 months ago
