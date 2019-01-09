Your browser is out-of-date.

Gruff
Architects in London
Reviews
    • Bearstead Rise, Gruff Gruff Modern kitchen
    Bearstead Rise, Gruff Gruff Modern kitchen
    Bearstead Rise, Gruff Gruff Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Bearstead Rise
    Cranfield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
    Cranfield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern kitchen
    Cranfield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern kitchen
    Cranfield Road
    Algiers Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses Concrete
    Algiers Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
    Algiers Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
    Algiers Road
    Harefield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
    Harefield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern kitchen
    Harefield Road, Gruff Gruff Modern kitchen
    Harefield Road
    Breakspears Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
    Breakspears Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
    Breakspears Road, Gruff Gruff Modern houses
    Breakspears Road

    We are a team of architects and designers based in London. We create enveloping spaces that tell stories. Stories that engage people and make them feel; that are open and inviting, and that are ultimately human. 

    Each project is crafted around the individual and unique context of each space.Although we have a methodical and structured work process, our designs are always tailor-made to each brief.

    Services
    architectural
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Ground Floor, Unit D Emperor House, Dragonfly Place
    SE4 2FL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086929130 www.gruffarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Sophia Davenport
    about 1 year ago
    Johnny Tsevdos
    over 2 years ago
    Danny McNeil
    An absolute pleasure to deal with.
    over 2 years ago
