Kitchens Continental Ltd
Kitchen Planners in London
Projects

    Modern Kitchens

    Kitchens Continental is a London based, family run business with over 20 years experience in the kitchens industry. We offer a wide range of high quality bespoke kitchens, from modern to traditional, to suit all tastes and budgets. The range includes well known designer kitchen brands from England and Europe, such as Stoneham, Brookwood, Mackintosh, Chppendale and Lube.

    Our London kitchen showrooms are conveniently located in Hendon, North West London and display fully fitted kitchens from our english, italian and german ranges as well as samples of stones, colour coated glass and ironmongery.

    Kitchens Continental provides excellent kitchen design service, providing realistic 3D plans following extensive kitchen design consultations. Professional kitchen installation service is also available.

    We accept enquiries from the entire London area. If you are looking for a bespoke kitchen for your next project, give us a call on 020 8203 6033 to discuss your requirements or visit us in the showrooms.

    Services
    • Kitchen design and installation
    • bespoke kitchens
    • designer kitchens
    Service areas
    Greater London Area
    Address
    196-198 Brent Street
    NW4 1BE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2082036033 htttp://www.kitchenscontinental.com
