Axminster Carpets
Flooring in Axminster
    • Axminster Carpets™ has made luxury, British carpets in Axminster, Devon since 1755.  With an extensive range of plain and patterned designs, each Axminster Carpet is made using traditional methods and craftsmanship and individually inspected, ensuring the highest quality product.

    Proud recipients of a Royal Warrant, Axminster Carpets™ is the UK’s leading carpet manufacturer, weaving beautiful designed carpets for the Royal household, stately homes, luxury hotels and homes around the world.

    Axminster
    Address
    EX13 5PQ Axminster
    United Kingdom
    +44-1297630630 www.axminster-carpets.co.uk
