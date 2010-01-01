Eco Design Consultants are architects and environmental consultants who specialise in designing low carbon buildings that create exceptional, fun places to live, work and play in without detriment to others or the planet. We are an RIBA chartered practice.

We share a passion to produce exceptional, low energy buildings and homes that put people first. We provide well-built buildings that are not only highly efficient and use only small amounts of energy, but are enjoyable places to experience and live in, they are truly functional to the needs of the users.

Our buildings provide comfort and energy security through practical use of well-established building physics and Passivhaus measures, including high levels of insulation, compact forms, easy to use controls, and openable windows. Each project is unique in its location; its response to the local environment; its partnership with the client and the local community, where we listen and respond to clients/users aspirations and needs.